Galamsey menace: ‘Shoot to kill’ is for those who don't want to think - Alhaji Saani

Former 2nd Vice Chairman for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Saani says the approach of the Akufo-Addo government in the fight against Galamsey is an indication that the government lack ideas.

His argument is based on the suggestion made by the former High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr George Ayisi Boateng to the government and soldiers embarking on ‘Operation Halt II’ to open fire and kill the Galamseyers in order to win the war against the fight.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Alhaji Saani slammed the suggestion, saying that such an approach cannot be welcomed in the country as it is the practice of South Korea to be killing people when they wrong.



He added that the "shoot to kill" approach of the government is only attributed to those who lack ideas to fight against problems in their countries.



“I have never agreed to the ‘shoot to kill’ approach in the fight against galamsey. Where such practice is taking place is North Korea. It is only those who lack ideas that go for the ‘shoot to kill’ approach to fight against menace in a country,” he slammed.



He, however, said it is the Akufo-Addo government’s lackadaisical attitude that has degenerated into the current crisis of galamsey [illegal mining]; thus, the burning of excavators has never been a better idea and to talk of killing a human being in an attempt to fight against galamsey.

“How can this be the last resort in the fight against galamsey? I disagree with this government. Why can’t this government sit down and select people who can think and come up with a final solution to address the menace?”, he wondered.



He was of the view that President Akufo-Addo should have punished the Minister responsible for keeping the seized excavators after they vanished into thin air in the first operation.



“It is simply lack of thinking; the government is not thinking well. That is not the only option, to burn machines. I don’t think so. There are many options for the government to adopt except to burn the excavators and the suggestion of ‘shoot to kill’ approach,” he posited.



“We have to sit down and think of a better solution. What happens after shooting to kill the people who are engaging in galamsey?" he rhetorically asked.



