General News

‘Galamsey’ pit crashes two to death in the Ashanti Region

The bodies have been deposited at the mortuary

Two miners met their untimely death on Friday after a ‘galamsey’ pit closed in on them at Mpatuam Bontefufuo, a farming community in the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the two identified as Yaw Asiedu, 35, and Osei Kwame, 54, were met with the unfortunate incident while the two were engaged in mining activities when the dugout sand caved in on them.



The deceased persons were found dead on arrival when their colleagues got to the scene.



The bodies have since been retrieved and deposited at the Frimpong Boateng mortuary at Toase.

The Mpatuam community is one of the notable areas known for engaging in the illegal mining business.



Government’s efforts to bring an end to the unlawful venture, which has depleted lands, water bodies and loss of lives has proven futile despite starting a campaign in 2017 to end Galamsey.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.