Galamsey prayer: 'We’ve forgiven you' - Pentecostal & Charismatic Council to critics

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has said some politicians and the media have misinterpreted their visit and prayers at a galamsey site visited in the Eastern Region.

The group of Pastors received flak after a video where they were praying at a galamsey site went viral.

Some have described their action as hypocritical while others claim it's superficial.

However, speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', President of the Council, Rev Dr Frimpong Manso expressed his disappointment insisting they went on a fact-finding mission and not to pray as reported in the media.

" . . Some of the media have ridiculed the Pastors but we’ve forgiven them . . . Politicians and Commentators even played with us but that wasn’t why we went there . . ." he explained.

According to him, "we’ve spoken severally against galamsey but to no avail so we decided to go for fact-finding; to have first-hand knowledge of what is going on and to empathize and sympathize with the people there . . . what we saw is very sad".

"Politicians cannot end this, we've given them the mandate but probably they are trying . . . galamsey fight is not about politics, we need to take politics out and be united as Ghanaians and fight to bring peace in this country," he stated.

