1
Menu
News

Galamsey report: Let’s not focus on name-calling – Ellembelle DCE

Galamsey 546.jfif File photo

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The District Chief Executive of the Ellembelle constituency, Francis Kwasi Bonzah, has entreated Ghanaians to help proffer solutions on how to end illegal small-scale mining, otherwise known as galamsey in the country.

In a myjoyonline.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, he said instead of focusing on naming and shaming persons involved in the act, it was better to look for solutions to curb this menace.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Francis Kwasi Bonzah said, “It must be nice with the name-calling but I don’t think that we should be focused with the name-calling. Let us look at the solution; the problems we all know but what are the solutions?”

He suggested the enforcement of laws such as the Minerals and Mining Act as a means to deal with the mining issues in the country.

Mr Bonzah’s comment comes in the wake of a leaked 2021 report authored by former Environment Minister, Prof Frimpong Boateng.

The report named some individuals including government officials as persons who hindered his efforts and the Inter-Ministerial Commission on Illegal Mining committee he chaired in addressing the canker.

But some of the officials cited in the report have responded to the report in an attempt to clear themselves from any wrongdoing.

VKB/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Related Articles: