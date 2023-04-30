Galamsey report: Let’s not focus on name-calling – Ellembelle DCE

File photo

The District Chief Executive of the Ellembelle constituency, Francis Kwasi Bonzah, has entreated Ghanaians to help proffer solutions on how to end illegal small-scale mining, otherwise known as galamsey in the country.

In a myjoyonline.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, he said instead of focusing on naming and shaming persons involved in the act, it was better to look for solutions to curb this menace.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Francis Kwasi Bonzah said, “It must be nice with the name-calling but I don’t think that we should be focused with the name-calling. Let us look at the solution; the problems we all know but what are the solutions?”



He suggested the enforcement of laws such as the Minerals and Mining Act as a means to deal with the mining issues in the country.



Mr Bonzah’s comment comes in the wake of a leaked 2021 report authored by former Environment Minister, Prof Frimpong Boateng.

The report named some individuals including government officials as persons who hindered his efforts and the Inter-Ministerial Commission on Illegal Mining committee he chaired in addressing the canker.



But some of the officials cited in the report have responded to the report in an attempt to clear themselves from any wrongdoing.



VKB/ESA