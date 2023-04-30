Galamsey report: People are now accepting illegal mining due to its prevalence – Ellembelle DCE

Illegal miners at work

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Francis Kwasi Bonzah, has said that the rate at which illegal mining activities are becoming prevalent in the country is very alarming, claiming that communities are now accepting it.

He said this when he appeared on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, April 29.



According to him, the situation “is becoming so prevalent that even the communities are beginning to accept it as a norm.”



To him, the fight against galamsey would be very tough to deal with if it takes over completely, advising that a way be made to kill the canker rather than putting out names of officials said to be involved in the act.



Mr. Bonzah said, “It must be nice with the name-calling but I don’t think that we should be focused with the name-calling. Let us look at the solution; the problems we all know but what are the solutions?” he asked.

He suggested the enforcement of laws such as the Minerals and Mining Act as a means to deal with the mining issues in the country.



His comment comes in the wake of a leaked 2021 report authored by former Environment Minister, Prof Frimpong Boateng naming some individuals he claimed hindered his efforts and the committee he chaired in addressing the canker.



