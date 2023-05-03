0
Galamsey report: 'You're deepening the suspicion - Kwamena Duncan stings charles Bissue

Kwamena Duncan Minister Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has expressed disappointment in some comments made by Charles Bissue, the former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Charles Bissue in response to Prof Frimpong-Boateng alleged that his (Frimpong-Boateng’s) associates were also engaging in galamsey.

"I am also disappointed in Prof Frimpong-Boateng to the extent that he has people around him who were doing the same thing [illegal mining],” he said.

However, Kwamena Duncan believes his comment will rather "deepen the suspicion".

The former Minister who was speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said: "I'm disappointed, disappointed. There are matters on the table where your Chairman has made some accusations against some persons and they need the space to also respond appropriately . . . by this pronouncement, you deepen the suspicion".

