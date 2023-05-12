Galamsey report not whole, compilation of Frimpong-Boateng's views on certain issues - AG

Godfred Dame

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice has weighed in on the Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng report.

The AG described it as a compilation of the views of the former environment minister whiles admitting that it must be subjected to necessary investigations.



Dame referenced ongoing processes before statutory bodies like CHRAJ and the OSP stressing that government supported such efforts.



“Preliminarily, I indicate or suggest that it is not the full perspective of issues that were addressed by the respected Professor, and it’s just his view on certain matters.



"It is being put through the processes and I understand that there are some petitions at CHRAJ and Special Prosecutor’s office, and that is the process that we all have to subscribe to,” he said in an interview on JoyNews.



Dame defended his position on the report being the views of the ex-minister stressing that it only takes a proper forum to establish the weighty issues in such a report.



He also revealed that government continues to make strides in the fight against illegal small-scale mining with arrests and convictions recorded in the Eastern Region.

"Two persons were sentenced to terms of at least 18 years. This morning, I confirmed with my Eastern regional head that one of them the conviction was set aside on appeal, and the convictions relating to one of them were affirmed.



“So really a report or a statement by the Attorney General does not constitute evidence against any person. The evidence would have to be adduced before the proper forum.



"So the statement set out in a report, emanating from a person respected, yes in my view has to be tested. There is no basis for a person to accord any sanctity to such a report,” he added.



The 36-page report by Frimpong-Boateng during his tenure as chairman of the government’s anti-galamsey taskforce has elicited a number of rebuttals, refutation and challenge for evidence as well as threats of legal action by some persons mentioned.



The presidency via a statement said it was a catalogue of grievances and that the report was not formally submitted to the Office of the President.



