Galaxy International School reaches out to thousands on Eid day

File photo

Galaxy international school being one of the most recognized educational institutions in the country has in line with its corporate social responsibility marked this year's Eid-al-adha’s celebrations with thousands of Ghanaians across the country.

Tudec, our sister company which has been the brain behind this act organized the celebration in other parts of the country and as such handed over the baton to the school this year. In total, the school distributed to about 4200 families within the Accra, Tamale, Cape Coast and Kumasi metropolis.



Speaking to the media on the reason behind this noble gesture, the Managing Director Mr. Mehmet Akmermer indicated that it was in line with the principles governing Eid celebrations. He went on to explain that during Eid-al-adha, Muslims around the world show compassion and good neighborliness to all and sundry.



Mr. Mehmet also stated that festivals can only become real festivals when one shares their own joy, happiness and belongings with others. It is only then that the true meaning of sacrifice is felt as one sacrifices whatever he/she has with others.

Some of the recipients of the meat expressed their utmost gratitude to Galaxy for this kind gesture and encouraged the institution to continue to reach out to people during such celebrations and more. They were happier that even during this covid-19 era when most institutions are going through economic crunch, they still found it needful and thoughtful to perform this gesture.



The distribution of the meat was not only limited to Muslims but to all other religious bodies, orphanages, School for the deaf, dumb and blind, widows etc, in fact no one was left out.





Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

