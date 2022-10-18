Gambaraana celebrates Damba festival with other chiefs in the North East Region

Chiefs and residents at the festival

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan

Scores of people in the North East Region and neighboring Upper East Region joined the chiefs and people of the Gambaga traditional area to mark this year's Damba festival which was held at the forecourt of the Gambaraana's palace on Saturday (15th October 2022).

Gambaga is the capital of the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly of the North East Region.



It is a town in Northern Ghana with most of the people of the North tracing their origin to the place. It was the capital of the then-Northern Territory in the early 20th Century.



The Gambaga town also served as the first traditional capital of the Mamprugu kingdom before the capital was moved to present-day Nalerigu by the then Nayiri, Naa Atabia.



This year's Damba festival was on the theme: "Offering the youth the opportunity to learn and practice the culture".



The occasion was chaired by the Chief of Buri Nabio, Chief Adam from the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The colorful event saw cultural exhibitions from different dancers who had come from far and near to entertain the populace.



The chief of Gambaga admonished the youth of Gambaga and others who graced the occasion to be law-abiding citizens and to desist from indulging in any wrongdoing. He spoke through one of the youths in the palace, Majeed Salifu.



"I am admonishing the youth to be law-abiding citizens and to desist from indulging in any wrong-doings in the town so that there will be peace and development in the town," he admonished.



The youth leader added that they plan to unearth some of the untapped tourist attractions in the world through next year's Damba festival. He remarked that they will extend invitations to highly profiled dignitaries to be part of the occasion.



"Hopefully, next year we planned to Invite high-profile dignitaries to come and grace the occasion. We also planned that next year, we look at the untapped tourist potentials hopefully," he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman in his closing footnotes charged the people of Gambaga who are domiciled in the southern part of the country to come home and contribute their quota towards the development of the ancient town.



The Gambaga town is also noted for hosting one of the biggest camps for women and men who are accused of witchcraft in their various communities across Northern Ghana.



The camp serves as a haven for the alleged witches and wizards after they have been banished from their various communities.



The festival was an opportunity for families to reunite after a long time of separation through rural-urban migration.