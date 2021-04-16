Gameli Guest House murder suspect remanded in police custody

The suspect will be arraigned before court again on May 5 ,2021

The Somanya Police has arrested the suspect who allegedly murdered a woman at Gameli Guest House in Somanya in the Eastern Region.

The suspect identified as Prosper Negble is the husband of the now-deceased woman, Believe Sakitey.



He was interrogated and sent to court on April 14, 2021.



The Akosombo Divisional Crime Officer, Superintendent Mrs. Sapati together with the Somanya Crime Officer, ASP Sylvia Esinam Aforkpah, and the Investigator, Sergeant Richard Eduah who are still on investigation in respect of the murder case invited some family members including; the husband of the deceased.



The husband was identified by three workers at the hotel as the one who came to lodge in the hotel with the woman.

One of them said she was sent three times by the suspect to buy something in a shop for him which made her curious.



Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Public Relations Officer (PRO)for Eastern Regional Police Command briefing the Ghana News Agency(GNA) indicated that the suspect Prosper Negble was arraigned before Somanya District court presided over by Mr. Alafa Seth.



He said the suspect's plea was not taken and was remanded into police custody to appear on May 5, 2021 for the police to have ample time to investigate the case.