Gang burns down six-bedroom house in reprisal attack at Krofrom

File photo

Residents in Kofrom a suburb of Kumasi are currently living in fear after a gang burnt down a six-bedroom house in a reprisal attack.

According to a myjoyonline.com report, the gang is reported to have looted the house as a revenge attack on the murder of their colleague identified as ‘Candy’ in the community.



On Wednesday, January 26, a gang was alleged to have killed a 30-year-old man popularly known as 'Candy' at Krofrom.



The Assembly Member for the area, Patrick Kwame Frimpong said the deceased was murdered in retaliation for an attack on one of the members of the gang.



Patrick Frimpong explained that the deceased was stabbed multiple times during the attack, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m.



Meanwhile, the police in the area have so far arrested two of the gang members to assist with investigations.



It was based on this that the gang stormed the community to revenge the attack which saw the burning down of the 6-bedroom house which myjoyonline.com reports is alleged to be owned by one of gang members.

Sarah Owusu, who used to reside in the now burnt house recounts that they were robbed of their belongings in the house.



“Exactly a week today, they came to us with a gun and a knife just to threaten us but we survived. Their people came to our house to steal our TV set and clothes,” she said.



The mother of the suspected assailant, Abena Ayiwah, says her son has often come under attack after dissociating himself from the gang.



Ashanti Central Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, who was at the fire scene, called on the residents to help the Police arrest any suspect involved in the violent activities.



“You stay with them over here. They are your siblings and colleagues. Show us where they are. They need to be arrested. We won’t let anyone escape so assist the Police in finding them if you know their whereabouts,” DCOP Yiadom urged the residents.



