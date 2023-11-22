'Gang of 4' expelled themselves from NPP - Nana Akomea supports party position

Nana Akomea and Hopeson Adorye, one of the expelled members

Nana Akomea has justified the dismissal of Hopeson Adorye, a defeated parliamentary candidate, Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, a former Zongo Minister and Yaw Buaben Asamoah, former Adentan Member of Parliament, by the New Patriotic Party.

The leadership of the party, in a statement, noted that these persons are no longer members because of their support for Alan Kyerematen, an independent candidate and once upon a time presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party.



The party emphasized that the four individuals' behavior is a breach of their constitution, therefore, henceforth they forfeit their membership.



“A Member of the Party, who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the Party, or who joins or declares his or her support for another Political Party, or for an independent candidate, when the Party has sponsored a candidate in a general or by-election, automatically forfeits his or her membership of the Party”, the statement signed by NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, established.



It accentuated that “in line with these constitutional provisions, it is the view of the NPP that Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoa have AUTOMATICALLY FORFEITED their membership of the Party. They are, therefore, no longer members of the Party”.



But the New Patriotic Party has received a backlash from some section of the public who finds the decision hasty and fears it may have a scathing impact on the party's quest to retain power.

Discussing the issue on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Nana Akomea defended the party stating the victims chose their own fate.



He argued that they, by their own actions, removed themselves from the New Patriotic Party, therefore what the party has done is seemingly granting their wish.



"Once it's clear that you have declared for another Presidential, even Parliamentary candidate, you have automatically removed yourself from the party", he told Nana Yaw Kesseh, adding that "the party needs more people but not someone whose behavior will destroy the little; one bad nut will spoil the soup".



Nana Akomea however noted should the four persons and any other person who has defected from the NPP have a change of heart, there is always place for them in the party.



"You can come back but will have to reapply. In the reapplication stage, the party will create room for you to explain why you decided to do what you did."