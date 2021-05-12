Garu MP donates computers to two schools

A photo taken during the donation

Member of Parliament (MP) for Garu, Albert Akuka Alalzuuga has donated two computers and accessories each to Fr. Morin Junior High School (JHS) and Holy Angels School all in the Garu District in the Upper East Region.

The two schools were appreciated by the MP for being adjudged the best performing JHSs in the Garu District during the 2020 BECE exams.



Speaking in an interview with this reporter, Mr. Akuka Alalzuuga explained that the rationale behind the presentation was to improve teaching and learning of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in all basic schools in the constituency.



“Today I decided to present these computers to the two schools to encourage them to do more than what they did in the previous year.



I expect the rest of the schools to be motivated by this honors done to Fr. Morin JHS, Holy Angels this morning”. The Garu lawmaker opined.

He added that the gesture was in fulfillment of his earlier promise to award the best performing school in the 2020 BECE exams.



The MP urged users of the equipment to take proper care of it to prolong its lifespan.



The Garu District Director of Education, Mr. Fredric Alale, who received the computers on behalf of school authorities, expressed gratitude to the MP for the initiative.



He was of the opinion that the initiative will rekindle a healthy competition among schools in the district.