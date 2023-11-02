Garu Residents Attack: Speaker orders national security minister to appear before parliament on November 9

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, is set to brief parliament on Thursday, November 9, 2023, regarding the alleged military cruelties inflicted upon residents of Garu and Tempane in the Upper East Region during the early hours of Sunday, October 29, 2023.

This development comes in the wake of growing criticism surrounding the incident, prompting the House to summon the minister for an explanation.



The town of Garu witnessed brutalities on its residents when some military personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces reportedly conducted a reprisal attack on them, leaving many of the victims hospitalised.



The military's action was reportedly in response to an altercation involving national security operatives who had been in the area for a counterterrorism assignment.



This comes after MPs raised concerns of the action of the military troop in the constituency,



Followng their concerns on November 1, 2023, on the floor of parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, who presided over the proceedings, issued a directive to the Minister of National Security.

The Deputy Speaker requested the minister's presence before the entire House to provide insight into the situation on November 9, 2023.



"At the moment, what I want to do is to invite the Minister to appear before the entire House, come and brief us. Probably what we are hearing is different from what the Minister has at his sleeves. So let us invite the Minister to appear before the House, he will come and brief the House, and we will take it on from there.



"So I am asking that the Minister appear before the house on Thursday, the 9th of November 2023, to brief the House concerning issues related to happenings at Garu and Tempane," the Second Deputy Speaker said.



