Garu and Tempane MPs call for probe into military brutality on residents

Military personnel stormed the two towns around on Sunday and brutalized the residents

The Members of Parliament for Garu and Tempane, Albert Alalzuuga Akuka and Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu respectively have called for a probe into a military brutality on residents of the two constituencies.

A team of military personnel stormed the two towns around 2:00am Sunday October 29, 2023 and brutalized the residents resulting in severe injuries to the victims.



According to the two MPs, this unprovoked action by the Military on the innocent civilians is uncalled for and must be condemned by all peace-loving people.



They stressed that any form of violence and brutalities meted on citizens, especially when it is perpetrated by those who are supposed to serve and protect them must be condemned unequivocally.



“We are deeply disturbed by these reports, especially considering the volatile nature of the area vis-a-vi the Bawku Conflict (Note that Garu and Tempane are part of the Bawku Traditional Area), and we are therefore actively seeking more information about the situation. We stand with our constituents who have been affected and demand a



thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that those responsible are

held accountable for their actions,” the two lawmakers said in a statement.



They added: “Our priority is the safety and well-being of our constituents, and we are



committed to providing support to those who have been impacted by this incident. We are working closely with relevant authorities and organisations to ensure that justice is served and that such incidents are prevented in the future.”



The legislators’ demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Military from the Garu and Tempane Constituencies.



Furthermore, the unconditional release of those arrested and detained and those injured during the military disturbances should be taken care off and compensated by the Government/Ministry of Defence, and the lawlessness and brutalities inflicted on innocent citizens should stop.

The two MPs, urged their constituents to remain calm and peaceful during this challenging



time, and further called for transparency, accountability, and open communication to



address this issue.