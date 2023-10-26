Gas supply challenge cause of massive dumsor across the country - GRIDCo

Dumsor refers to scheduled power outages

There is a major power outage across parts of the country starting around 6pm on October 26, 2023.

The outage according to the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), has been triggered by challenges due to limited gas supply in Tema.



Via their statement of Thursday, October 26; GRIDCo said the limited gas supply situation will cause "a supply gap of 550MW at peak time."



“This will affect power supply to consumers in some parts of the country. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the statement added.



There has been recent concerns about outages, known in local parlance as dumsor, which have not been formally announced.



Despite announcing today's outage, there was no timetable as to which areas were to be affected and how long it will take for normal supply to resume.

Read the full statement from GRIDCo below



POWER SUPPLY CHALLENGE



The Ghana Grid Company Ltd, (GRIDCo), the “Operator” of the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS) informs the general public that due to limited gas supply to Tema, there will be a supply gap of 550MW at peak time.



This will affect power supply to consumers in some parts of the country.



The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

ISSUED BY:



Corporate Communications Section



Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCo)