0
Menu
News

Gas tanker driver, conductor injured in fire in Kumasi

Firefighters Responding To A Fire Scene Firefighters deployed to the scene of the incident had to struggle to douse the fire

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The driver of a gas tanker and his conductor have sustained injuries in an accident at Sokoban Ampayoo in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The gas tanker, is reported to have fallen on its side and caught flames on Thursday, 9 February 2023.

Firefighters deployed to the scene of the incident had to struggle to douse the fire.

The fire however was prevented from spreading.

The gas tanker driver and his conductor have since been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry