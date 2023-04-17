Gauso East Assembly Member supports youth to acquire employable skills

Gauso community donation

Mr. Dauda Tahiru, the Assembly member for Gauso East Electoral area in the Obuasi Municipality has supported some residents in his electoral area to acquire employable skills.

The Assembly member has donated sewing machines and hair dryers to some seamstresses and hairdressers in the community to boost their businesses and to train more of the youth.



He also presented clothes and sandals to children in the community and organised free health screening for members of the community.



In his quest to build the capacity of the youth in his area in skills acquisition, Dauda Tahiru who is also the chief executive officer of Ya- Latif engineering center has enrolled most of the youth in his training center for free.



At a ceremony to present the items to the beneficiaries, Tahiru said he was concerned about youth empowerment through education and skills training. This he said was what influenced him to donate 100 pieces of sandals to pupils of the Saqquafiya school in 2021.



In fulfilment of this commitment, he said he has decided to boost the businesses of owners of small and medium scale enterprises especially hairdressers and seamstresses by supporting them with tools.

"It is my wish that this will encourage them to train more of our youth", he said.



The Assembly member implored the youth of the area to set their sights on acquiring employable skills. He said it was worrying that the youth had little interest in skills training which he intimated was the only mechanism to engage them in a more productive venture.



The Gauso community has been in the news recently for crime and other violent activities, a situation the Assembly member said was rather worrying and called on the youth to stay out of crime and violence since leaders in the community are committed to flush out criminals who have infiltrated the community.



"Let's take advantage of the presence of Obuasi Sec Tech", Nana Adramani Gauso, Odikro of Gauso also added his voice to the call for youth in the community to prioritize education.



He also advised parents to commit resources and time towards educating their children.

He stated: "We have Obuasi Sec Tech on our land but it is rather unfortunate that our children do not have interest in education. As Nananom, we are prepared to help any child who has interest in pursuing education to the highest level".



Nana Gauso again reiterated the pledge by leaders of the community to wean the community off criminal elements. He said they will not shield anybody who was poised to drag the name of the community in the mud.



Beneficiaries of the gesture by the Assembly member lauded him for his resolve to help the youth to be productive by acquiring employable skills. They assured that the tools will boost their businesses for them to support more of the youth in the community for free.