Gay man arrested at Oyarifa

Patrick Jobe Asramah has been arrested by the police

An Oyarifa gay man dressed like a woman Patrick Jobe Asramah has been arrested by the police for what police reports said is “preparation to commit crime to wit unnatural carnal knowledge” according to documents sighted by MyNewsGh.com.

The suspect has been handed over to the Adenta divisional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit DOVVSU for his “preparation to commit crime to wit” un-natural carnal knowledge of a man on 10th March 2021.



According to Police, one Ibrahim Bawah of Madina, led a Police Patrol team to arrest Jobe Asramah.



Bawah reported that at about 2:00pm he spotted the said suspect at an Oyarifa suburb called GhanaFlag dressed in a female straight dress and that when he questioned him he could not give any tangible reason why he was dressed like a woman. After probing further and realized that the suspect is a gay who was waiting for another gay partner for a sexual encounter, he caused his arrest.

Upon police interrogation, suspect Patrick Jobe Asramah indicated he was going to meet his client with whom he had a sexual date.



Police are investigating further and say they will put suspect before court.