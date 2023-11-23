Gaza War: How Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana reacted to Israel’s claim Hamas is hiding in Shifa Hospital

Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, has outrightly rejected Israel's justification that it is shelling hospitals and other facilities in Gaza because they are being used by Hamas to launch attacks in the ongoing war.

Speaking in a yet-to-be-aired interview on GhanaWeb’s Low Down programme, Ambassador Alsatarri could not hide his displeasure about the claims made by Israel.



He said that Israel claimed Hamas was using the Shifa Hospital in Gaza as a command centre but several days after besieging the hospital, no sign of the presence of Hamas has been found in the hospital.



“They entered Shifa Hospital, right? How many leaders of Hamas did they find there… What did they find in the Shifa Hospital, nothing, nothing.



“Yesterday, they talked about finding a big hole… What did they find inside this big hole, nothing,” he said.



The ambassador added that the conflict between Israel and Hamas would only end if the former leaves all Palestinian territories it has illegally occupied.

“This conflict would not stop without the occupiers leaving our lands… all the lands Israel occupied in 1967 are Palestinian lands. If we are looking to stop this conflict and we have international law, Israel should leave the lands it occupied in 1967,” he said.



Hamas fighters breached the Gaza border with Israel and killed some 1,400 Israelis on October 7, 2023, prompting an unprecedented scale of bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.



According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has so far killed 9,770 Palestinian civilians, including more than 3,500 children, as of November 5, 2023.



BAI/OGB





Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.