Gbanyamni Methodist JHS gets new classroom block

The facility comes with a detached four-seater toilet and urinal

A three-unit classroom block with office, store and Teachers’ Common Room has been constructed for the Gbanyamni Methodist Junior High School in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region to ensure a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

The facility, which comes with a detached four-seater toilet and urinal, is also stocked with 60 dual desks, Teachers’ tables and chairs, textbooks, soccer and volleyballs and two sets of football jerseys.



The new classroom block and accompanying textbooks, sporting materials and furniture were provided by Markaz Al Bishara Child Development Programme, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), with funding from Children Believe, an international child-focused NGO.



The toilet and urinal facility attached to the new classroom block was provided by Mr Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North as part of his efforts to improve conditions at educational facilities in his constituency.



The new classroom block replaced the old structure, which had developed cracks and leaked when it rained, making it dangerous for habitation.



Mr Joshua Salisbury, Acting Partner Programme Manager of Markaz Al Bishara Child Development Programme, who spoke during the handing over of the new school block and other facilities to the authorities of the school at its premises at Gbanyamni, said “We aim to see all children in school, and to do that, is to have access to quality education. So, the structure is put up to address the challenge of lack of good school structure, and also to improve quality education.”

Mr Salisbury advised the pupils to make good use of the new facilities by studying well to pass their exams.



He encouraged teachers to take advantage of the conducive learning environment to guide the students through their studies as teaching and learning materials were provided for them.



Mrs Esenam Kavi Desouza, Country Manager – Programme of Children Believe reiterated the need for all stakeholders to support the education of children to enable them to realise their full potentials and commended all partners for their commitment to ensuring improved education outcome at the school.



Mr Isaac Adom, Headmaster of Gbanyamni Methodist JHS said there would be improved ventilation in the classrooms as the new classroom block had wide windows, should be comfortable for students to study well.