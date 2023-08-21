Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II celebrates 2023 Homowo in style

Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II dances on his return to the palace

Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II and the Traditional Elders of Gbese Kingdom celebrated the 2023 Homowo festival with grandeur and joy.

The 2023 Homowo festival, held on August 19, featured traditional rites, merry-making, and the rich cultural display of Ga's.



Nii Ayi-Bonte II commenced the festivities with a procession in Ga Mashie, followed by other Ga Mashie states.



The celebrations included the sprinkling of "Kpokpoi," which is a popular dish of Ga's.



The delegation from the UK High Commission who were part of the procession accompanied the elders, queen mothers, and sub-chiefs of Nii Ayi-Bonte II in performing the customary rites amidst singing, drumming, and chanting of war songs creating a vibrant atmosphere.



The chief's procession started at Ussher Fort in James Town, a traditional starting point for the "Kpokpoi" sprinkling.



Nii Ayi-Bonte II visited ancestral royal homes where he performed the customary rites of dishing the meal with elders, dignitaries, and the community, emphasizing unity and development.

After sprinkling "Kpokpoi" on Accra's streets, Nii Ayi-Bonte II concluded the festival at his new Palace, urging Ga-Dangbe's to maintain unity for regional progress.



This year's celebration showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Ga people as they once again hooted at hunger.



JNA/OGB