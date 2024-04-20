Gborbu Wulomo's 'wife' is 15 years, she is not pregnant – Government gives update

Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII

Fifteen-year-old Naa Okromo, who became the centre of national discourse following a viral video portraying her being married to a 63-year-old priest at Nungua in Accra, is not pregnant, the Minister-designate of gender, child and social protection, Darkoa Newman, has told journalists.

At a press conference on Thursday, 18 April 2024, she said: “The medical assessment of the child indicates that she is not pregnant. She has no immediate health concern."



She added: "Naa Okromo's date of birth on records at her crèche and primary schools she attended indicates that she is 15 years old, and she was born on the 18th of July 2008."



The Minister-designate said: "The child will be reunited with her family after the parents have signed a bond."



Meanwhile, Ms Newman revealed that the Attorney General has given the greenlight for the teenager to be released to the custody of her parents.

“The Attorney General has issued an interim report which is dated April 18, 2024, and has advised that in the best interest of the child and in accordance with Sections 2 and 5 of the Children’s Act, the child should be released to her parent pending their complete review of the docket", she said.



“Thus, the child will be reunited with her family today, April 18, 2024, after her parents have signed a bond", she stated.



That event has since taken place according to GhanaWeb checks.



The Office of the priest, Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, had, since the alleged marriage took place, demanded the release of the girl from state custody so she could perform the necessary traditional rites and customs preserved for only virgins, ahead of the annual Homowo festival of the Ga people.