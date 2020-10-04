Gender Centre sensitises community on teenage pregnancy

According to the center, children between 9 and 15 years are getting pregnant at an alarming rate

The Gender Centre at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has organized a forum to sensitise community members at Nobi, a suburb of New Tafo in the Eastern Region on teenage pregnancy.

The Forum was held under the theme "Strengthening Family And Community Links Towards Youth Education And Stewardship For Sustainable Development," sought to engage community members in efforts to help eradicate teenage pregnancy and its effects.



Dr Beatrice Akua Sakyiwah, Head of the Gender Centre at GIMPA, said research showed that children between the ages of nine to 15 were getting pregnant at a very alarming rate, especially in rural communities.



She said the high rate of teenage pregnancy was worrying, especially when the criminal offence of defilement is being overlooked.



"Defilement by either forced or consented means is a crime." she stated.

She added, there are laws that deals with perpetrators and as such parents should not settle defilement cases at home but report cases to child protection agencies or the police.



She advised parents to support their pregnant teenage daughters after delivery to enable them to continue with their education to acquire skills and knowledge to enhance their lives.



Mrs Ama Boateng, Programmes Officer at the Department of Gender in the Eastern Region, said the family is the most important unit of society and if rightly positioned, could offer the needed social protection for people.



She said some parents are obsessed with their jobs to the extent, they have neglected their parental duties, resulting in their children becoming wayward and indulging in social vices.