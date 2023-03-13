Gender Ministers from Ghana, Liberia and Burundi hold bilateral meetings

The meeting also discussed gender and violence issues across the African Continent

Source: Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD, Contributor

Ghana, Liberia and Burundi have held bilateral talks to strengthen strong collaboration toward the promotion of gender equality and women’s empowerment in their respective counties.

The meeting also discussed gender and violence issues across the African Continent.



It was held between the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Hajia Lariba Abudu and her colleague Gender Ministers from Liberia and Burundi at the sidelines of the ongoing 67th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women(CSW) in New York.



Also, High-Level Panel discussions were held on issues and challenges of financing socio-economic development programmes for women and girls through the Geo-Extractive Sector in West Africa as part of the event.

Every year, representatives of Member States gather at United Nations Headquarters in New York to evaluate progress made concerning gender equality, identify challenges, set global standards and formulate concrete policies to promote gender equality and the advancement of women worldwide.



