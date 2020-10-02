Gender Ministry calls for strong approach to tackle teenage pregnancies

Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs. Freda Prempeh

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has called for a decisive and strong approach to control surging teenage pregnancies in the country.

Parents and leaders in the society according to the ministry, must take a leading role in the campaign against teenage pregnancies to ensure that young girls attain their full potentials.



Deputy Gender Minister, Mrs. Freda Prempeh who made the call emphasized that the Ministry is doing everything possible to curb the menace



She has therefore called for continuous support from all stakeholders and also advised parents to monitor the movements of their children.

Mrs Prempeh who is the Member of Parliament for the Tano North constituency was speaking at a stakeholders’ workshop on the implementation of the Ministry’s five-year strategic plan to address adolescent pregnancies held at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region.



The Ministry through the Department of Gender with support from the UNFPA organised the day’s workshop attended by Assembly Members, chiefs, queens, civil society actors, and religious leaders.



Representatives from the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Department of Gender, National Population Council, Department of Social Welfare and National Youth Authority also attended the workshop.