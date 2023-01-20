Gender Ministry presents tablets to district social welfare workers

The sector minister presenting the tablets to the beneficiary staff

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection with support from the World Food Programme (WFP) has presented 61 Samsung Tablets to some selected District Social Welfare workers.

The presentation of the tablets to the District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) took place on Monday, January 16, 2023.



The Samsung tablets were handed over to the officers by the sector Minister Hajia Lariba Abudu who said the tablets are aimed at improving the digitisation of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) electronic reporting systems and decentralisation of its Management Information Systems (MIS) of the Department.



Delivering her statement, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu stressed the need for the tablets to be used to address the challenges the Department is faced with.

It is hoped that the tablets will help reduce the manual system of working by the officers.



She urged the beneficiary officers to use the devices for their intended purposes and to enhance efficiency and effective programme delivery.