General News

Gender Ministry to provide update on Ghana's human trafficking rankings

Cynthia Morrison, Minister for Gender and Social Protection

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection will tomorrow, September 2 provide an update on the Ghana's human trafficking rankings.

The sector minister, Cynthia Morrison is expected to outline measures that were taken to move Ghana from its tier 2 human trafficking rankings to its current position.



Tier 2 countries are those whose governments do not fully comply with the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) 2000 minimum standards, but are making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with those standards.

The minister will also provide an insight on an operational manual it has developed on the operations of the school feeding programme to provide a clearer understanding to proprietors of schools.



A further update will also be given on an adoption manual which has been developed by the central adoption authority to ensure adoption is done in the best interest of the child.

