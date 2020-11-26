Gender-based violence: Education is key - TUC

TUC has urged all activists to engage and educate each other on Gender Based Violence

Alberta Laryea-Gyan, Head of the Gender and Child Protection of TUC (Ghana), has urged all activists to engage and educate each other on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) for behaviour change.

"Let each one of us play a pivotal role in fighting Violence and Harassment in the World of Work and indeed Peace shall Reign," she said.



She said this was in a statement issued in Accra to mark the beginning of the Annual Campaign and Mobilisation on 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, which falls on today, Nov. 25.



She said: "This is also a time to push harder for ratification and Implementation of Convention 190 and Resolution 206, which are ILO Instruments on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work.



"The Convention 190 gives every person the Right to be Free from Violence and Harassment and indeed entitles us to World of Work that is Free and safe for everyone".

The 16 Days Commemoration this year also marks the 25th Anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action, which also identified Fighting GBV and women's economic empowerment as priorities.



"Comrades when you see someone inflicting violence and torture on someone, do not stand back, Take Action, Report. Peace, Dignity and Humanity Starts with you and me.



"Let us STOP GBV and Embrace Diversity, Inclusion and the Spirit of Ubuntu," she added.