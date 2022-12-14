1
Gender ministry to implement adolescent pregnancy strategy

Teenage Mothers Teenage mothers

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

As part of the government's effort to ensure a coordinated response in addressing teenage pregnancies in Ghana, the Department of Gender under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection held a one-day review meeting with stakeholders on the Implementation of Adolescent Pregnancy Strategy on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in Accra.

The stakeholder meeting aimed to review and track the progress of implementation of the Adolescent Pregnancy Strategy based on the specific activities and interventions outlined as critical in addressing adolescent unplanned pregnancies.

Speaking at the conference of the Regional Institute for Population Studies at the University of Ghana, Prof Stephen Kwankye said the effects of adolescent pregnancy are broad and measures for tackling it must be multi-faceted.

"Efforts at addressing these issues must go beyond the ministry," he said

