2
Menu
News

General Director of Maritime Authority donates to Builsa North Fire Station

Kofi Alonsi1234 General Director of Ghana Maritime Authority, Kofi Alonsi

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: Atuimah Valerius

Kofi Alonsi, the General Director of the Ghana Maritime Authority, has received widespread praise and appreciation for his exceptional contributions to the Builsa North Municipality.

Speaking to Radio-Builsa, the second-in-command of the Sandema Fire Service, Abubakari Hakim, lauded Alonsi as a remarkable individual, describing him as a true son of the land for his dedication and support.

After being informed about the out-of-service Sandema Fire Tender, Kofi Alonsi promptly sent a technical team from Bolgatanga to restore it, bearing the cost himself.

In addition, the General Director of the Ghana Maritime Authority extended his assistance to fix the lights, braking systems, and other essential parts needed by the fire station.

The people of Builsa North Municipality expressed their immense happiness and gratitude for his continuous support.

Alonsi's selflessness and unwavering commitment have earned him the admiration and respect of the community, solidifying his role as a beacon of hope. The community offer prayers to him for continued success and guidance in helping the municipality in times of need.

Source: Atuimah Valerius
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé