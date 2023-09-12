General Legal Council gives greenlight for Ama Governor's Call to the Bar

Elorm Ama Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor

Ghanaian social media influencer and lawyer-in-waiting Elorm Ama Ababio, also known as Ama Governor, has finally been granted access to be called to bar.

In November 2022, Ama Governor was denied to be called to the bar following a complaint filed by a “concerned citizen”.



The complaint alleged that Ama Governor had been engaging in what was described as “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to bar”.



The complaint led to the decision by the Legal Council to put a hold on the call to bar of Ama Governor.



The decision was met with massive reactions both on and off social media as well as debates on the conducts of law students in Ghana.



Ama Governor rejected the allegations of misconduct leveled against her and insisted that she was unfairly treated.



In a new development, the report of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) representative on the General Legal Council at the 2022/2023 bar conference held at Cape Coast has revealed that Ama Governor has been permitted to complete the application processes to be called to bar in the October/November 2023 sessions.

The report also stated that her conduct will be monitored during the time leading up to the submission of her application to be cammed to Bar.



The report further stated that she will be made to sign an undertaking to be of good behaviour while enrolled as a lawyer in Ghana.



A letter with the requirements has been delivered to her.



Here is a full transcript of the report.



"On 1st November 2022, Council received a complaint of misconduct against one of the students alleging that the student could be seen on widely circulated videos engaging in conduct unbecoming of an applicant-in-waiting- to be called to the Bar.



The Council therefore constituted a committee to investigate the complaint and submit its report. The Committee completed its investigations and submitted a report to Council. After consideration of the report, Council decided to permit the student to complete appropriate forms for application to be called to Bar in October/November 2023 and that, Council will monitor and observe the student's conduct during the time leading up to the submission of the application to be called to the Bar.

Council further decided that should the application to be called to the Bar be successful, the student will be required to give special undertaking to be of good behaviour and not to repeat any conduct which may bring the profession into disrepute whilst enrolled on the roll of Lawyers in Ghana. A letter was therefore written to the student to convey the decisions of Council.".



View the full report below















ID/OGB

