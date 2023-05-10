0
General Legal Council withdraws recognition of three law faculties

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Legal Council of Ghana has withdrawn recognition of the Faculties of Law of some universities in Ghana.

According to a Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Daily Graphic report, the notice is to take effect immediately is pursuant to Act, 1960, Act 32 of the General Legal Council Act.

This is to say that persons with degrees from the under listed will not be recognized by the General Legal Council or be certified to practice as lawyers.

“Notice is hereby given that the General Legal Council has, with immediate effect, withdrawn its recognition of the Faculties of Law in the following Universities, Pursuant to Act, 1960, Act 32, [As inserted by the Legal Profession Act (Amendment) (No.2) decree, 1967 (NLCD 213s.1 (a)], which provides as follows:

“With effect from the day of January 1971, a person shall not be qualified for enrolment under any provision of the Act unless he is the holder of a degree from a University approved by the General Legal Council,” the report said.

The affected law faculties are Presbyterian University College, Kumasi; Wisconsin International University College, Kumasi Campus and Greenfield College Sunyani.

