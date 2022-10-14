0
General Matheen declares intention to contest Deputy General Secretary role of NDC

Jinsah Abdul Matheen Sali.jpeg Jinsah Abdul-Matheen Sali

Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Jinsah Abdul-Matheen Sali, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress has announced his intentions to contest the Deputy General Secretary position of the party in their upcoming congress.

General Matheen, in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 13, 2022, express the conviction that the time is due for him to take up a role in the executive arm of the party.

He detailed his journey as a branch secretary from the Ejura Sekyeredumasi Constituency and urged the party’s delegates to vote for him.

He believes that his expertise and knowledge combined with other executives could help the party win the 2024 elections.

Read his full statement below

The NDC's story has always been a story of progress. Starting small and growing in service.

I fell in love deeply with the Socialist Political tradition during my days as the Chief Justice of the Student Representative Council of the University of Cape Coast (2015/2016)

I started small as a branch secretary in the Ejura Sekyeredumasi Constituency from 2004 to 2008.

Eventually, after migrating to Accra, I dedicated myself fully to seeing the NDC in Madina win the Constituency Parliamentary seat as a Branch Chairman at Redco B in the Madina Constituency. Currently, serving as a Special Aid to the Chairman of council elders of our great Party.

Today, I humbly put myself out to serve in the high office of the Deputy General Secretary, to revitalise the green energy needed for victory 2024.


