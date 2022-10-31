General Mosquito pleads with supporters to contribute to his campaign by shortcode

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

A national chairman hopeful on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia is encouraging his supporters in the party and outside the party to donate towards his national chairman campaign through the shortcode 928*001#.

Mr Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito outdoored the shortcode to enable his supporters to contribute towards his campaign to wrestle the position of national chairman from Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in a statement dated Monday, October 31 2022, after completing a campaign tour of the Upper East Region.



“I want to thank our comrades in the Upper East Region for the opportunity to meet, engage, share ideas, and sell my message to be elected National Chairman of our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“My four-day tour took me to each of the 15 constituencies, where I met our newly elected constituency executives within their own constituencies.

“I also visited some senior comrades and old cadres in the region, as has been my practice over the years,” he said.



In deepening the overwhelming call for John Mahama to lead the NDC to the 2024 elections, “I further extolled the qualities and virtues of former President Mahama and why we must work hard to support his campaign on all fronts for victory,” he also noted.



The statement concluded that Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia reminded the delegates that he will continue to work with them by providing fearless, courageous, and experienced leadership to return the NDC to the Flagstaff House in 2025.