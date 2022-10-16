General Mosquito’s decision for chairmanship long overdue – Political marketer

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia

A political marketer, Dr. Bernard Tutu-Boahen says the General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s decision to contest as chairman for the party is long overdue.

According to him, General Mosquito as the chairman of the NDC will be helpful considering the worth of experiences and knowledge that he has gathered over years.



“The party obviously needs someone who is not just an experienced person but again someone who can serve the ambassadorial role. Beyond that it should be somebody who understands politics and has deeper knowledge in politics and I see these characteristics in General Mosquito.



“If you look at his progression, he has actually progressed from the very low hierarchy to the top and that is why I believe that he has what it takes to lead the party into 2024. Again with the experience as the General Secretary of the party for more than ten years now, I think that he has gathered to himself a lot of gains that he can use to direct the party into 2024,” Mr. Tutu-Boahen told Starr News.



He added: “I think the decision for him to move out to contest the chairmanship of the party is in good order. To some of us who have studied the political terrain of Ghana especially within political marketing contests I think that it is long overdue. Even if he had gone before 2016, 2020 it could have done the party a lot more good but nothing is too late.”

Meanwhile, Pollster, Ben Ephson has said the opposition NDCs’ Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and current General Secretary Asiedu Nketia are both nurturing plans to lead the NDC as flagbearer in the 2028 election.



According to him, he has picked intelligence that the NDC will want an Akan to lead the party in 2028 hence Aseidu Nketia’s move to contest Ofosu-Ampofo for the chairmanship.



“If you are chairman at least you will put in place structures towards 2028 because post-2024, you will be in charge having conducted primaries for potential delegates. And as chairman who have worked within the party at the highest levels, National Executive positions, they will know the way about people they have nurtured along the line to control triggers, which will ensure that people who will support them are in positions to be able to help them,” he explained on Morning Starr with Francis Abban Friday.



He continued: “If it has not happened doesn’t mean that it cannot happen. When I heard the Intel I kept it in my pocket and for Asiedu to step up means a lot. Because normally you will see Asiedu will want to stay where he is and help the candidate most likely John Mahama or if Duffuor wins.”