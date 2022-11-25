10
General Mosquito 'suspends' campaign, attends one-week event of Ofosu-Ampofo's late mum

Fri, 25 Nov 2022

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has commiserated with the chairman of the party Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo over the death of his mother.

The General Secretary and aspiring chairman cut short his campaign tour of the Volta Region to attend the one-week funeral ceremony of the incumbent chairman's late mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu.

The event took place at the Jubilee Park in the Eastern Regional capital Koforidua.

Asiedu Nketiah according to reports was accompanied by the Eastern Regional Chair Mark Oliver Kevor, Regional Women’s Organizer and other regional executives.

The General Secretary, popularly referred to as General Mosquito made an individual donation of an undiscosed amount towards the funeral.

The two men have been in the news recently trading jibes over intra-party issues as the race for to the Nationals Executives elective congress slated for next month heats up.

Ofosu-Ampofo's mother died years.

