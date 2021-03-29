Generations unborn would remember your exemplary leadership - Abena Osei-Asare hails Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament of Atiwa-East Constituency, Abena Osei-Asare with President Akufo-Addo

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Atiwa-East Constituency in the Eastern region of Ghana, Abena Osei-Asare has eulogized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on this birthday by describing him as a father for all.

President Akufo-Addo celebrates his 77th birthday today, Monday, March 29, 2021.



Below is the full statement below:



Today March 29th, 2021, marks a special day in the life of a living legend and a father for all. I would like to wish, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a wonderful birthday.



It is my fervent prayer that the Almighty God would grant you more years with sound health on earth.



His Excellency, generations unborn would remember you for the enviable achievements like the introduction of free Senior High education, re-introduction of Nurses and Teacher Trainee Allowances, 1D1F, stabilization of the cedi, Free Water and Electricity, et al.

Today, I join other well-wishers across the globe to celebrate your emulating life story.



Stay blessed beyond measure H.E Prez Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Thank You.



Signed...



Hon Abena Osei-Asare



MP, Atiwa-East Constituency