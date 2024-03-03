Generations will remember him as a wise chief - Reverend Obofour hails Dormaahene

Reverend Obofour and the Dormaahene

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Reverend Kwaku Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Rev. Obofour, has praised the paramount chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo, Nana Agyemang Badu II for his efforts at keeping the area clean.

Nana Agyemang Badu II has been receiving commendations after videos of him leading his subjects to undertake community clean-up exercises went viral.



These activities, which include the desilting of gutters and clearing of weeds, have earned him praises from various personalities who believe that it is an exhibition of great leadership.



Adding his voice to the praises, Reverend Obofour admired the Dormaahene for taking the time to ensure the cleanliness of his area.



"There is a chief in Ghana; he is a judge and is also a chief. Anytime you see him, he is clearing out gutters with his people. A whole high court judge and a whole chief still come down to the level of the people to sweep gutters.



"I am talking about Nana Dormaahene, I'm not afraid of anybody. That man, who is a high court judge, still has time to wear a simple shirt and clean gutters with his people, why not the other leaders we have now?" he said.



He wondered why Ghanaians would rather vote for bad leaders who would drain the country's resources. He warned that by the time the country is ready for good leaders, it may be too late.

"We don't vote for good people; rather, we vote for people who don't do anything but sit around and milk the country. A day will come when we will pray for leaders like Dormaahene, but by then, they will all be gone," he said.



Watch the video here







ID/EK



