Genser Energy supports road infrastructure development in Prestea

Genser Energy's Issah Mohammed present the cheque to traditional rulers

Genser Energy, currently building the Gas Conditioning Plant (GCP) project in Prestea, has donated 12,000 litres of fuel and equipment assistance worth GHȼ160,000 to support the rehabilitation of the Bogoso-Prestea road.

The Bogoso-Prestea road bears heavy vehicular movement conveying goods and people across the Western Region. Rapid deterioration over recent years has necessitated extensive rehabilitation to restore safety and accessibility for residents while enabling transportation vital for businesses.



Responding to requests of the Prestea Himan Traditional Council and the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly (PHVMA), Genser Energy has stepped forward to support the community in which they operate.



Speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the fuel to contractor representatives, Genser Energy's Sustainability Manager, Issah Mohammed noted "As a community member ourselves through our GCP operations, we recognize the positive impact this rehabilitation project will have in the short and long term”.



The GCP Project is located in Prestea and within the jurisdiction of the Prestea Himan Traditional Council. Since the inception of the project, Genser Energy has deployed best business practices working closely with the Traditional Council, addressing land-related issues, ensuring fair compensation for farmers, and actively engaging the community through all the development phases of the project.

Present to receive the donation were representatives from the Prestea Himan Traditional Council, Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, New Prestea Movement advocacy group and LOCUMS association of local contractors.



The Chief of Himan Stool, Nana Nteboah Prah IV, hailed the timely donation, noting that the deteriorated road network has hampered economic and social activities for far too long. "We are grateful for Genser Energy's support which will go a long way in improving livelihoods and community well-being," he stated.



Kabiru Ibrahim President of the New Prestea Movement Advocacy Group welcomed the gesture, remarking that he “can finally rest knowing that one major challenge of the Assembly will be resolved due to this donation by Genser Energy”.



Genser Energy's GCP project in Prestea aligns with the company's vision of powering Africa's progress through reliable and sustainable energy solutions. This fuel and equipment support exemplifies Genser Energy's ongoing community investment alongside infrastructure development within its operational areas.