George Andah denies vote-buying, demands apology from CDD

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, George Andah

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, George Andah has denied a report filed by 'Corruption Watch’, an affiliate of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) which cites him in vote-buying scandal during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

He is, therefore, calling on CDD to render an unqualified apology for tarnishing his hard-earned image.



In a press release signed by Esq David Osae-Akoto, the lawyer for the MP, he explained that “the CDD-Ghana had conducted ‘research’ that indicated that my client, Mr Andah had distributed an amount of GHC1,000, a 32-inch Nasco flat-screen TV and a standing fan to each delegate in his constituency. My client denied the allegations. He informed Francisca that the research findings could not be true – as he had not distributed any such item(s) during the NPP primaries.

“He further informed Francisca that this must be a baseless rumour that may have been concocted by political opponents or their supporters to create disaffection for him amongst the delegates and the general public”.



