George Floyd’s family acknowledges Ghana’s support after conviction of Derek Chauvin

The conviction of Derek Chauvin by a Minneapolis court is regarded around the world as a big feat in the fight against racism and injustice against persons of black origin.

All over the world, the murder of George Floyd was seen as attack on the black race and his vindication which came in the form of judgement by the jury against ex-police officer Chauvin is seen as a product of the collective effort of all black persons across the globe.



Ghana’s contribution to this fight was duly acknowledged by the family of George Floyd in their post-verdict speech.



Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd disclosed that during the trial process, the family received calls and texts from some Ghanaians.



“I got calls, DMs from people from Brazil, Ghana, Germany. Everybody, London, Italy, they are all saying the same thing that we would not be able to breathe until you are able to breathe again. Today, we are able to breathe again,” he said.



George Floyd was gruesomely killed by then police officer Derek Chauvin who knelt on his neck for almost ten minutes on May 25, 2020.

Here in Ghana, a funeral ceremony supervised by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts was held in honour of the murdered African American.



On Tuesday, April 21, 2021, a twelve-member jury found Chauvin guilty on charges of: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.



Watch from the 32nd minute



