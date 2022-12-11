2
George Opare Addo floors Brogya Genfi to retain NDC National Youth Organizer job

Youth Organizer Results.png Results of the National Youth Organizer vote

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Opare Addo has been reelected National Youth Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North staved off stiff competition from Yaw Brogya Genfi his sole opponent in the election that took place at the Examination Hall of the University of Cape Coast.

At the end of the voting and counting of ballots, Opare Addo alias Pablo garnered 533 votes as against Brogya Genfi’s 508. Results were declared in the wee hours of Saturday, December 11, 2022.

There was a tense moment during the counting of votes as supporters of both candidates sang and danced amid claims of having won the vote.

This becomes the second straight defeat Genfi is suffering at the hands of Opare Addo who first defeated him in 2018. Opare Addo’s elected deputies are Osman Abdulai Ayariga and Ruth Dela Sedorm.

The National Youth Organizer and Women’s Organizer Conference takes place a week clear from the National Executives Congress that will see to the election of officers to run the affairs of the party into the 2024 elections.



