George Weah put up a disgraceful performance as Liberian president - Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has described as disgraceful the leadership of former footballer and outgoing Liberian president, George Weah.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, Nana Obiri Boahen said the man who recently failed in his re-election bid wasted his opportunity as president and failed to give good leadership which led to his defeat.



“Oppong Weah is a bid disgrace, he disappointed everybody serious about politics in West Africa,” he stated



“You had the opportunity at least to be a human being, instead you choose to travel to Qatar to watch football and after watching the football you decided to stay and have fun.



"Buhari who stayed outside his country for over a month was sick, George Weah was not sick. If we hear that Tinubu has gone out of the country for more than forty days I will not be peeved because half of Tinubu’s body is not fit,” Obiri Boahen who is also a private legal practitioner said.



George Weah on Friday, November 17, 2023, conceded defeat to former Liberian Vice President Joseph Bokai after a tight presidential race.



Weah who has been president since 2018 has had his presidency marred with allegations of graft and lack of development.

According to Nana Obiri Boahen, African politicians ought to take a lesson from the former footballer’s defeat and serve in the interest of their people.



“African politicians, when you get the opportunity govern well. Take care of the country entrusted in your hands and ensure development. In Equatorial Guinea a man and his son ruled for 55 years, today they have been removed through a coup.



"Africans are now discerning. If you rule anyhow, why won’t they vote against you? Even this one the election was rigged. He would have lost terribly,” he stated.



The reference to Equatorial Guinea is wrong because the president there is the continent's longest-serving leader with his son as Vice President.



It is rather in Gabon that the son, Omar Bongo, who took over after his father's death was overthrown in a coup months back.



