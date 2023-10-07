German Embassy renovates first African philosopher's burial site in Ghana

Anton Wilhelm Amo, the first known African philosopher

In order to preserve the legacy of Anton Wilhelm Amo, the first known African philosopher, the German Embassy has stepped forward to fund emergency renovation work at his burial site in Shama, Ghana.

In a post by the German Embassy Accra Facebook page, the site, which has suffered from years of exposure to harsh weather conditions, is set to undergo extensive repairs and restoration, thanks to a generous donation of 2500 Euros from the German Embassy.



Anton Wilhelm Amo, a Ghanaian philosopher, scholar, and lecturer, made significant contributions to the world of philosophy during his lifetime.



He studied and lectured at prestigious universities in Germany, including the Universities of Wittenberg, Halle, and Jena, from 1736 to 1740. His groundbreaking work in the 18th century marked a milestone in African intellectual history.



Unfortunately, over the years, the burial site of this great philosopher has deteriorated due to rain and wind, causing severe damage to the infrastructure.



The German Embassy recognized the urgent need for restoration, and they have pledged their support to ensure that Amo's final resting place is preserved for future generations.



On September 28, 2023, the renowned architecture firm orthner orthner & associates (OOA) commenced work on this vital project.

Their team of experts will meticulously restore the burial site, including repairing damaged structures and implementing measures to protect it from further deterioration.



The renovation project is expected to restore the site and create a space where scholars, students, and enthusiasts can pay homage to Amo's contributions to the world of philosophy.







