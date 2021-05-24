Gertrude Quashiga’s reinstatement: I would have resigned if I was Adwoa Safo - NPP Man

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Tweneboah Kodua, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has posited that some appointees of the Akufo-Addo administration are being favoured over others.



According to him, while some ministers have been given the full room to operate and take decisive steps to improve their respective sectors, others are still living on the dictates of Jubilee House with their decisions subject to approval by the president.



The chairman of the Ashanti Youth Association was speaking on Okay FM in relation to the firing and reinstatement of Gertrude Quashiga as National Coordinator of the School Feeding Program.

He suspects that Adwo Safo, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, was forced to back down on her earlier position of firing Gertrude Quashiga.



This situation he says has rendered Adwoa Safo powerless and will make it challenging for her to take key decisions henceforth.



“Gertrude Quashiga appears to be tired of her job and you need [a] coordinator who is active and that is why Adwo Safo wanted to make the changes. It’s like the government is being managed like [an] Animal Farm. If I was Adwoa Safo, I would have resigned from the post.



“Every minister has his or her goals and they decide who they work with. Some ministers have received backing to make changes, others have been ignored. Adwoa Safo’s ministry is optional because it takes care of women and children. If people say that Gertrude Quashiga cannot be fired because of her contribution to the party then it’s unfair because other people have also suffered for the party but are not enjoying anything."



Tweneboah Kodua says he has no reason to believe that Gertrude Quashiga has disappointed in her role but holds that Adwoa Safo deserves the right to dismiss anyone whose competence she has reservations with.

“I’m not saying the woman has done something bad but if we have made someone a minister, there is no need tying her hands. She should be given the chance to take key decisions. As we speak, the School Feeding program is fraught with a number of challenges. The incident has brought the government into disrepute. Something has gone at the ministry. Adwoa Safo should be given the maximum support as [the] minister."



Tweneboa Kodua says as a member of the party, he finds it worthwhile to address issues he believes will go against the long-term interest of the party.



“As a leading member of the NPP, whenever I see something going wrong within the party, I will speak out. What has happened at the Gender Ministry will affect the Minister. If we don’t take care, she would not be able to take key decisions. Some ministers are being given preferential treatment. Any minister will account to the president so in the event that he or she fails, there will be a reshuffle."