'Get off your high horse, Mr. moral compass of NDC' - Kwamena Duncan to Sammy Gyamfi

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Former Minister for Central Region, Kwamena Duncan has thrown shots at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership and their Council of Elders for not bringing the party's National Communications Officer to order.

Kwamena Duncan asked why the party cannot reprimand the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi over misbehaviour towards the NDC leadership.



Sammy Gyamfi, in a recent Facebook post, described the leaders as traitors and called for a shakeup in the party leadership.



“Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power. They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest.



"And we, must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks...This is the time for us to insist on the right changes in the leadership of the NDC group in Parliament or forget about them completely. The current leadership have lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the house," he ranted.



Kwamena Duncan, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", stated that Sammy Gyamfi has suddenly become the moral compass of the NDC.



He noted that Mr. Gyamfi has grown wings in the party to the extent that he's become untouchable.

He disclosed that there are some members of the party, particularly of the Minority caucus in Parliament, who are weaving their way into Sammy Gyamfi's good books for fear of becoming his target and also to gain favour before him.



Kwamena slammed the Council of Elders who released a statement to address the conflict.



He questioned the Council why they purposely ignored the part where Sammy Gyamfi must be disciplined.



To him, the Council should have first indicated to the Communications Officer to get off his high horse, and "withdraw" his remarks, since he used the wrong "procedure" to express his concerns.



"Mr. Moral Compass of this party (Sammy Gyamfi), completely withdraw. That is not the procedure; that is not the process, withdraw and in our view, extend an apology to the Parliamentary party" this was what the Council of Elders, in their statement, should have first said before moving on to talk about the Minority in Parliament, Kwamena Duncan held.



"I am disappointed in the Council of Elders," he emphasized.