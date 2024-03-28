'Get ready to be president' comment - Martin Amidu takes Ahwois to the cleaners

Martin Amidu

Former Attorney General and leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Martin Amidu, has launched a scathing attack on the Ahwoi family on the back of a recent statement by Kwesi Ahwoi during a private event to celebrate the appointment of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of the party for the 2024 presidential election.

In a piece titled "THE NDC SUPS WITH THE DEVIL AT THE CHURCH STREET OFFICES OF THE AHWOIS AND THEIR COHORT – JOHN MAHAMA'S RUNNING MATE SAGA," Mr. Amidu reinforced his position on the nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, describing her as a surrogate of the Ahwois.



"I have, since I started writing my critique of Kwamena Ahwoi's Working with Rawlings, referred to Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the surrogate of the Ahwois and their cohort whom they intended and succeeded to use to achieve their failure to secure the endorsement of their brother, Kwesi Ahwoi's nomination as the NDC running mate for the 2020 election," he wrote.



According to Amidu, the statement by Kwesi Ahwoi calling on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to ready herself for the presidency in the eventuality of succeeding former President John Dramani Mahama, who is the NDC's flagbearer, is a direct exposé of their plots.



"The Ahwois and their cohort were so carried away by the success of hoodwinking John Mahama into nominating their surrogate as his running mate for the 2024 elections that they could not wait for the flagbearer to formally outdoor his running mate to the rank and file of the NDC.



"The Ahwois decided to exhibit their ownership of the NDC by organizing a special celebration of their feat in achieving the renomination of their surrogate, Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, as the NDC running mate at their offices on Church Street, Labone.

"Kwesi Ahwoi, who had assumed the spokesmanship for the Ahwois and their cohort of the Church Street cabal, was so carried away with excitement that he made public what the cohort had been saying in the dark and whispering in the private rooms of their kitchen cabinet," Amidu said.



Alluding to the natural order of things, Martin Amidu underscored that the Ahwois may be privy to a secret about Mr Mahama's health, informing their position that Prof. Naana Jane should be ready to succeed him if he passes.



He further alleged that the Ahwoi family could possibly be hatching a plot to undo Mr Mahama to pave the way for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to succeed him.



"John Dramani Mahama's date of birth is 29 November 1958, while that of the Ahwois' surrogate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is 22 November 1951. Consequently, if the Ahwois and their Church Street cohort are already thinking of John Mahama's passing before the end of his four-year term, then there must be something they are privy to about John Mahama's health status that Ghanaians do not know.



"The possibility that in addition to whatever health problems of John Mahama may be known to the Ahwois and their cohort, is there also a kitchen cabinet plan to send John Mahama to sleep early, like Professor Mills, should he perchance win the 2024 elections, to make assurance double sure that their enterprise for their surrogate to become President before 2024 and, therefore, face no opposition for the nomination for 2028 NDC flagbearership?" he questioned.

While acknowledging Naana Jane's attempt to reply to Kwesi Ahwoi's statement, Martin Amidu described the attempt by the running mate as a rather crafty way of shifting minds away from the Ahwoi family and their cabal.



"I have listened to Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's riposte to Kwesi Ahwoi's toast to her to be prepared as she always has to be President should anything happen. It was not a correction of Kwesi Ahwoi's toast to her. It was a crafty conspiratorial way of wishing John Mahama good health as a way of not giving out the plot of the Church Street cabal.



"One just has to read Lady Macbeth's reception of Duncan King of Scotland and the plans already laid out for his treasonous murder that night in Shakespear's Macbeth to understand the theatrics that was unfolding at the Church Street celebratory drama of the Ahwois," he stated.



According to Martin Amidu, who is also a former Special Prosecutor, it can never be true, as alluded to by Mr Ahwoi, that he misspoke.



He added that the incident at the private party is a clear indication of events yet to unfold about a plot by the Ahwoi family and their cohorts to destroy the legacy of former President Jerry Jong Rawlings as the founder of the NDC and also hijack the largest opposition party in the country.

Read Amidu's full piece below:







GA/SARA