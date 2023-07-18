Get your license, go into marijuana farming – Rastafarian Council to unemployed graduates

Jah Eddie Bongo

The Central Regional Chapter of the Rastafarian Council of Ghana called Rastafarian Conscious Youth, has advised unemployed Ghananian Youth to secure their license and go into the cultivation of marijuana to get themselves some income.

The group has expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, Parliamentarians, Interior Ministry and all stakeholders who contributed to seeing parliament pass into law the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2023 which bestows on the Ministry of Interior the responsibility of issuing licenses for the cultivation of cannabis, opening up avenues for the utilization of this versatile plant in various beneficial applications.



According to the President of the group, Jah Eddy Bongo, the Group has for years fought for the legalisation of growing cannabis.



Speaking in an interview with GhOne News Yaw Boagyan, at the Office of the Rastafarian Conscious Youth at Baifikrom in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, Jah Eddy Bongo, appealed to the government and the Narcotics Control Authority not to make securing of license for growing marijuana frustrating to enable more of the Youth to go into marijuana farming.



He further appealed to the government to include marijuana planting to its Flagship programme – One District One Factory initiative to create more employment for the teeming unemployed Youth.

Jah Eddie Bongo called for lands destroyed through Galamsey (illegal mining) to be put to good use by growing marijuana on them.



He dispelled the notion that weed smoking causes madness, adding that weed rather cures sickness such aa asthma, hypertension, stroke, infertility in both Male and Female, among others.



Jah Eddie Bongo advised the Youth not to abuse marijuana.