Ghana: 216 killed in road accidents in May 2021

A total of 216 persons lost their lives in Ghana in the month of May 2021, according to the latest accident statistics from the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

This figure represents a 26.32% increment in the number of deaths recorded last year.



In total, 1250 have died from road accidents from January to May 2021.



The statistics also show that 1309 people have also sustained injuries from road accidents in the month of May 2021, representing a 26.72% rise from last year’s figures.

Road accidents in Ghana remain a major public safety issue.



Statistics from the National Road Safety Commission shows that Ghana loses about 1.7 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product every year to road collision in addition to the loss of lives.